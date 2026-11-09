THE RECORD

WashU wins College Transit Challenge

By Diane Toroian Keaggy

WashU has won this year’s College Transit Challenge, an annual competition that encourages students, staff and faculty from local colleges to use their U-passes to ride Metro buses and trains. 

Student Kennedy Jones addresses a crowd at a train station while other students with "public transit" T-shirts look on
WashU student Kennedy Jones of the Office of Sustainability speaks at the College Transit Challenge event. (Photo courtesy of Citizens for Modern Transit)

During the challenge, which ran Nov. 5-7, WashU community members logged the most rides on public transit. WashU also won the challenge in 2023 and 2024.

Hosted by Citizens for Modern Transit, the event kicked off with the annual Mascot Meetup at the Grand MetroLink station. WashU’s Forest joined the mascots of St. Louis Community College, Saint Louis University, Southwestern Illinois College and the University of Missouri-St. Louis to ride MetroLink to Laclede’s Landing, where they enjoyed pizza and prizes with students. 

WashU student Kennedy Jones was among the local college students who spoke about the environmental and economic benefits of riding Metro to school, work and the region’s cultural attractions. 

“The challenge is more than just a competition. It’s an opportunity to bring our universities together and experience firsthand public transit and recognize the important role in plays in St. Louis,” said Jones, an environmental studies impact intern in the Office of Sustainability.

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