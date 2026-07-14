WashU Medicine secures funding for vision research

Lee

Aaron Y. Lee, MD, the Arthur W. Stickle Distinguished Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences and head of the John F. Hardesty, MD Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at WashU Medicine, has received a $150,000 grant from Research to Prevent Blindness to support eye research in the department. Research to Prevent Blindness is a nonprofit organization that has channeled more than $441 million for scientific research to develop treatments, preventives and cures for all diseases that threaten vision.

WashU Medicine holds one of 28 such grants awarded nationally. The award is a testament to the department’s world-class research, cutting-edge facilities and exceptional caliber of clinical and scientific faculty. The funds will be deployed to researchers in the department by Lee and will provide flexibility in developing and expanding eye research programs.