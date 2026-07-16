Gaytan to retire effective Dec. 31

Kathy Gaytan, executive director of compliance and audit at WashU, will retire Dec. 31, concluding a distinguished career spanning nine years at the university and more than 40 years overall in audit, controllership and finance roles, according to Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.

Gaytan

Gaytan said it has been a privilege to serve WashU and work with great colleagues across the university.

Gaytan joined WashU in 2018 as director of internal audit and was promoted to executive director of compliance and audit in 2023. Before coming to WashU, she held various chief audit executive and controllership roles in a variety of public companies and industries.

A search for Gaytan’s replacement is underway.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Chancellor Martin for the opportunity to serve at WashU over my nine years of service and in particular, for him placing his trust and confidence in appointing me as the executive director of compliance and audit over the last three years,” Gaytan said. “I am also profoundly thankful for the trust, support and confidence that Joseph Wayland, chair, and the other Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee trustees and the university at large have placed in me throughout my tenure. The professional growth I have experienced, the meaningful work I have been able to contribute to, and the collegial environment I have been fortunate to be part of have been sources of great professional fulfillment. I will always look back on my time here at WashU as a highlight of my career and with pride and appreciation.”