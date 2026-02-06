THE RECORD

Gary C. Werths Building earns LEED Gold

The Gary C. Werths Building at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, was recently recognized with LEED Gold certification. (Photo: Huy Mach/WashU Medicine)

The Gary C. Werths Building at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, has earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. Buildings that achieve this recognition must meet stringent criteria in categories such as energy efficiency, water conservation and material recycling — all indicators of lower environmental impact. The nine-story Werths Building opened in September 2024 on the Washington University Medical Campus. 

While numerous factors such as monitoring energy use and improving air quality contributed to the LEED accomplishment, the WashU Medicine Operations and Facilities Management team’s embodied carbon effort set it apart. The Embodied Carbon Program was developed by WashU Medicine and the Werths Building’s project management team. It involves maintaining a comprehensive inventory of materials used during a building’s design, procurement and construction, and identifying more environmentally friendly alternatives throughout the process. Carbon-conscious decision-making informed everything from choosing more eco-friendly carpet and concrete to preventing unnecessary transportation and construction waste. 

In total, WashU Medicine’s energy reduction efforts have avoided 4.2 million kg Co2e in emissions, equivalent to 208 garbage trucks of waste recycled instead of sent to a landfill. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

