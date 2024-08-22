Fort Neuroscience Research Building earns LEED Gold

The Jeffrey T. Fort Neuroscience Research Building on the Washington University School of Medicine campus in St. Louis is certified LEED Gold. (Photo: Huy Mach/School of Medicine)

The Jeffrey T. Fort Neuroscience Research Building at WashU Medicine has earned LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. To earn this rating, buildings must meet stringent standards in energy use, material recycling, water consumption, and other measures indicating low environmental impact.

“This achievement not only underscores our commitment to responsible environmental practices but also signifies our dedication to promoting community health through innovation and collaboration,” said Melissa Rockwell-Hopkins, the School of Medicine’s associate vice chancellor for operations and facilities management.

The building, which officially opened in January, has high-efficiency chillers and cooling towers, and heat- and energy-recovery technology. Everything from the lab equipment to the elevators was designed with an eye toward conservation and efficient energy use.

