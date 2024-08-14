THE RECORD

Sachs appointed to Illinois governor’s advisory council

By Neil Schoenherr
Rachel Sachs
Sachs

Rachel Sachs, a professor of law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been appointed to the Illinois Advisory Council on Financing and Access to Sickle Cell Disease Treatment and Other High-Cost Drugs and Treatments.

Sachs is an expert in health law and policy, with a focus on drug pricing, innovation policy and healthcare access. In her research, she examines the interaction of intellectual property law, food and drug regulation, and health law and identifies potential problems and solutions that lie at the intersection of these fields.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Gray appointed interim chief financial officer

County voters can vote at the DUC

Register for summer wellness challenge

Notables

Sachs appointed to Illinois governor’s advisory council

Brown School students named public health ambassadors

Fehniger named to Lymphoma Research Foundation board

Obituaries

Patty Jo Watson, professor emerita in anthropology, 92

Bob Hartzell, WashU staff member, 62

Leah Rae Czerniewski, biomedical engineering doctoral student, 34

Research Wire

Ugandan women’s autonomy key to safer sex

Wobbly molecules get a closer look

Li, Rutherford awarded St. Baldrick’s Foundation research grants 

The View From Here

07.31.24

07.10.24

06.19.24

Washington People

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Sade Williams Clayton

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20