THE RECORD

WashU earns gold accreditation for sustainability

bicyclist on campus
A cyclist enjoys a summer ride through the Danforth Campus. (Photo: James Byard/WashU)

The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) recently awarded Washington University in St. Louis gold status accreditation.

This recognition marks the third consecutive cycle that WashU has earned gold status in AASHE’s Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS) since reporting began in 2012. The STARS program promotes long-term, high-achieving sustainability programs already in place, as well as entry points for institutions taking first steps toward sustainable practices and operations.

After attaining gold several cycles in a row, the Office of Sustainability will begin plotting a path toward the next level of accreditation. Learn more on the sustainability website.

