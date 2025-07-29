WashU Arboretum wins national honor

An Ashe’s Magnolia tree is seen on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Thomas Malkowicz/WashU)

NACUBO, the National Association of College and University Business Officers, annually recognizes a specific campus innovation, process or program that advances environmental sustainability in higher education.

On July 28, the group recognized the WashU Arboretum as its 2025 Excellence in Sustainability Award recipient.

The arboretum at Washington University in St. Louis has more than 7,000 trees on its campus, including 44 threatened or endangered species. Last year, it received Level III accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program.

Read more about the arboretum, and its latest accolade, on the Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor for Administration’s website.