Faculty, staff can apply for Digital Transformation Research Corps

The Digital Intelligence & Innovation (DI2) Accelerator at Washington University in St. Louis is accepting applications for the 2026 cohort of the Digital Transformation Research Corps — a 10-week summer program that pairs WashU faculty-led teams with student developers and data scientists to create digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) models that advance research across disciplines.

Selected projects receive student support, technical mentorship and access to computing resources to create innovative prototypes that lay the foundation for future development.

Applications are due Jan. 15. Learn more on the DI2 website.