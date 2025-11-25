THE RECORD

WashU Libraries opens applications for Newman travel fund, essay contest

Image of a Swiss village
Yihao Li, an art history graduate student in Arts & Sciences, traveled to Switzerland with her 2025 NEXT award. (Courtesy photo)

The WashU Libraries are now accepting applications for the 2026 Newman Exploration Travel Fund. The fund awards up to $10,000 each to students, faculty and staff members of the Danforth, North and West campuses. Last year’s winners traveled to Scandinavia, India, El Salvador, Phoenix and other locations across the globe. Applications are due Feb. 1.

Applications also are being accepted for the Carl Neureuther Student Book Collection Essay Competition, which encourages students to read for enjoyment and to develop personal libraries. Awards of $1,500 and $750 will be given to winners in both the undergraduate and graduate student categories. Submissions are due March 7.

