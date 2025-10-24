WashU Libraries updates tools offering free newspaper access

Washington University in St. Louis faculty, staff and students have access to national and local news publications through the WashU Libraries system. Publications such as The New York Times, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, The Chronicle of Higher Education and the St. Louis Business Journal allow members of the WashU community to create personal accounts using their university email accounts.

Other sites are accessible through databases such as Factiva; users can log in with their WashU Key. The libraries also now provides access to NewsBank’s Access World News collection, which includes the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and a variety of U.S. and international news sources.

For assistance, contact a subject librarian, text your question to the librarians at 314-219-1462, or use the red chat icon on the WashU Libraries website.

WashU faculty, staff and students also are eligible for St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library cards, which provide free access to many resources and news databases.