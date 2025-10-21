At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Sept. 19, numerous faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, with most taking effect that day unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment with tenure
James Friend as a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering, with tenure to take effect Nov. 1.
Granting of tenure
- Ghazaleh Ashrafi as an associate professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine
- Jennifer L. Bellamy as a professor at the Brown School
- Siyuan Ding as an associate professor of molecular microbiology at WashU Medicine
- Sarah A. Font as a professor at the Brown School
- Doug E. Frantz as a professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at at WashU Medicine
- Abby M. Green, MD, as an associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine
- Gabriel Haller as an associate professor of neurological surgery at WashU Medicine
- Ashley J. Housten as an associate professor of surgery at WashU Medicine
- Aaron Y. Lee, MD, as a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at WashU Medicine
- Kiran Mahajan as an associate professor of surgery at WashU Medicine
- Nandini Raghuraman, MD, as an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at WashU Medicine
- Pratik Sinha, MBChB, PhD, as an associate professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine
- Amber Nicole Stratman as an associate professor of cell biology and physiology at WashU Medicine
- Steven John Van Dyken as an associate professor of pathology and immunology at WashU Medicine
- Zachary Andrew Vesoulis, MD, as an associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine
Promotion with tenure
Alexander S. Holehouse to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at WashU Medicine.