At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Sept. 19, numerous faculty members were appointed, promoted or granted tenure, with most taking effect that day unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

James Friend as a professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering, with tenure to take effect Nov. 1.

Granting of tenure

Ghazaleh Ashrafi as an associate professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine

Jennifer L. Bellamy as a professor at the Brown School

Siyuan Ding as an associate professor of molecular microbiology at WashU Medicine

Sarah A. Font as a professor at the Brown School

Doug E. Frantz as a professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at at WashU Medicine

Abby M. Green, MD, as an associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine

Gabriel Haller as an associate professor of neurological surgery at WashU Medicine

Ashley J. Housten as an associate professor of surgery at WashU Medicine

Aaron Y. Lee, MD, as a professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at WashU Medicine

Kiran Mahajan as an associate professor of surgery at WashU Medicine

Nandini Raghuraman, MD, as an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at WashU Medicine

Pratik Sinha, MBChB, PhD, as an associate professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine

Amber Nicole Stratman as an associate professor of cell biology and physiology at WashU Medicine

Steven John Van Dyken as an associate professor of pathology and immunology at WashU Medicine

Zachary Andrew Vesoulis, MD, as an associate professor of pediatrics at WashU Medicine

Promotion with tenure

Alexander S. Holehouse to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at WashU Medicine.