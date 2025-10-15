Sam Fox School dean search committee appointed

A committee will begin work to identify the next dean of the Sam Fox School. (Photo: Peter Aaron/OTTO)

Provost Mark D. West has appointed a 15-member search committee to identify candidates for the position of dean of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis.

Carmon Colangelo, the Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School, will conclude his deanship June 30. Colangelo will continue to serve as the Sam Fox School’s E. Desmond Lee Professor for Collaboration in the Arts. He will return to teaching, after a yearlong sabbatical, in fall 2027.

The search committee will be led by Cheryl Wassenaar, an associate professor of art.

“The Sam Fox School combines rigorous, practice-based education with a deep commitment to addressing societal challenges through the power of art, architecture and design,” West said. “The next dean will shepherd the Sam Fox School through a period of technological transformation while continuing to advocate for core values of creativity, critical thinking and iterative problem solving.

“I’m grateful to Professor Wassenaar and to this team of experts for helping to guide us through the process,” West said.

Other search committee members are:

Tiffany Calvert, associate professor; chair of master’s of fine art in visual art

Heather Corcoran, Halsey C. Ives Professor of Art

Sabine Eckmann, William T. Kemper Director and chief curator, Kemper Art Museum

Joseph Fitzpatrick, associate dean of students

Jonathan Hanahan, associate professor; chair of master of design in human-computer interaction and emerging technology

Amy Hauft, director, College & Graduate School of Art; Jane Reuter Hitzeman and Herbert F. Hitzeman, Jr. Professor of Art

Derek Hoeferlin, chair of landscape architecture; Raymond E. Maritz Professor of Architecture

Aki Ishida, Sam and Marilyn Fox Director, College of Architecture and Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design

Daylin Kennedy, undergraduate architecture student; co-president, National Organization of Minority Architects, WashU student chapter

Carrie Johnson (AB ’89), university trustee and Sam Fox School National Council member

Bomin Kim (AB ’13, PhD ’23), lecturer

Linda Samuels, professor, chair of urban design and director of sustainable design and environmental justice

Dorian Traube, Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School

Constance Vale, associate professor and chair of undergraduate architecture

Jennifer Gibbs, senior project manager for special projects, and Lisa M. Siddens, senior associate provost, both in the Office of the Provost, will assist the committee in the search. Josh Ward of management consulting firm Korn Ferry also will assist with the search process.