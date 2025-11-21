THE RECORD

Faculty mentoring workshop offered in January

The Office of the Provost is offering a daylong faculty mentoring intensive Jan. 16, just after spring semester classes get underway.

The curriculum features six modules developed by the Center for the Improvement of Mentored Experiences in Research. The program, which will run from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on the Danforth Campus, is tailored for WashU faculty who mentor graduate students and early-career faculty. Among the topics to be covered are maintaining effective communication, fostering independence, cultivating ethical behavior and aligning expectations.

Faculty from across the Danforth and Medical campuses are invited to register to attend. Learn more on the provost’s website.

