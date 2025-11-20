THE RECORD

Global projects win seed funding

Eleven research teams composed of Washington University in St. Louis faculty and their international partners recently received Global Incubator Seed Grants. The funds, of up to $25,000 each from WashU Global and the Office of the Provost, allow WashU researchers to kick-start international collaborations that deepen global scholarship and impact.

This year’s cohort addresses a wide range of challenges, from developing breakthrough energy devices to advancing malaria research.

Read more about each of the projects on the Global Incubator Seed Grant webpage.

