‘Here and Next’ Seed Grants awarded

Washington University in St. Louis’ Research Development Office recently awarded its latest batch of “Here and Next” Seed Grants. The winning research teams are interdisciplinary and focus on five key elements of the university’s strategic plan: public health, global health, environmental research, digital transformation and research that impacts the St. Louis community.

There are three tiers of grants, ranging in dollar amount. More than a dozen projects won funding in the fall 2024 cycle. To learn more about them, or to submit for the next round of grants, visit the “Here and Next” Seed Grant webpage.