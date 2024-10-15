2025 Confluence Award submissions sought

The St. Louis Confluence Collaborative for Community-Engaged Research, Teaching, and Practice is now accepting submissions for the third annual William H. Danforth St. Louis Confluence Award. As part of the university’s strategic plan “Here and Next,” the collaborative serves as the organizing platform for community-engaged research, teaching and practice across WashU, focused on St. Louis needs and intentional, sustaining partnerships.

The Confluence Award is designed to elevate WashU’s regional investment by encouraging community-engaged research through academic-community member teams that enhance WashU’s impact in St. Louis. A $50,000 cash prize is given in recognition of community-engaged research initiatives.

The application is open to all WashU faculty for ongoing or recent work and is due Nov. 22. For more information, visit the Confluence Award website.