New event series to launch

The Faculty Senate Council and the Office of the Provost at WashU are soliciting faculty proposals for a series of facilitated campus events intended to promote understanding and productive discourse around complex topics.

Full-time faculty members may submit proposals for events to be featured in the WashU Ideas, Discourse and Exploration series. A committee of faculty members will consider and make selections based on a range of criteria that includes a connection to civil discourse, the significance and potential impact of the event, methods of evaluating success and more. The deadline to submit proposals is Sept. 30.

Learn more about the event requirements and evaluation criteria — and submit applications — on the Faculty Senate website.