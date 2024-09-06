THE RECORD

Revamped academic integrity process begins 

After two years of community input and discussion, WashU has streamlined the academic integrity process for undergraduate students. 

Dedicated staff in the Office of the Provost will serve as the primary contacts for questions and concerns regarding violations of the policy, freeing school-level staff to focus on other student-related functions. The new staff also will bolster and coordinate educational efforts to ensure students understand the policy and to provide support to faculty. 

An Academic Integrity Board composed of students and faculty will evaluate academic integrity at the university; recommend changes to the process or new programming for the campus community; and serve on hearing panels.   

For more information on the process, visit Office of the Provost’s academic integrity webpage

