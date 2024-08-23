THE RECORD

WUPD launches texting service to gather feedback

In an effort to better serve the Washington University in St. Louis community, the Washington University Police Department is sending text message surveys after some service calls. The surveys are short — only four questions — and voluntary, said WUPD chief Angela Coonce. The messaging system is through PowerEngage, a software used by colleges and municipalities across the country, to send the texts and collect responses. 

WUPD shield

“We understand the importance of keeping our campus community informed and engaged in the services we provide,” Coonce said.

Surveys will ask users to rate their experience and offer the chance to provide additional feedback. Community members who do not want to complete the survey can simply ignore it or respond “stop.” Still, Coonce hopes people participate.

“Your feedback is important to us — we want to know how we’re doing. We also want to provide the appropriate feedback to our officers to best serve our community,” she said.

The surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency. As always, call 911 or 314-935-5555 in an emergency or to report criminal activity.

