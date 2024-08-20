WashU welcomes Class of 2028 (and their families)

'This is a big day for parents, whether it’s your first kid to college or your last kid'

WashU Police Officer Gregory Casem introduces comfort dog Brookie to Enam Demakpor, little brother to new WashU student Horlasy Demakpor. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)

Excited, hopeful and just a little nervous, the newest members of the WashU community converged on campus Aug. 16 and 17 for move-in day. They unpacked twin XL sheets, bought WashU T-shirts at the Campus Store and met WashU’s most beloved residents — comfort dogs Brookie and Bear.

No, we’re not referring to the 1,832 members of the Class of 2028, but to their families.

“This is a big day for parents, whether it’s your first kid to college or your last kid,” said WashU Police Officer Jesse Siefert, who introduced families to Brookie and Bear on the South 40. “So while we are here for the students, we also want to meet the parents and let them know that we’ve got them.”

Over at the Sumers Welcome Center, Rob Wild, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, was ferrying families from the parking lot to the South 40 in a golf cart. Wild has participated in 30 WashU move-in days either as a student or an employee. One of those years, he also helped his son Jack, a rising senior, move onto campus.

“I love it — that feeling of possibility,” Wild said.

Steve Karon, father of Becca Karon, agreed. He told Wild he was thrilled for his daughter and confident she would thrive. If Karon felt trepidation about leaving his firstborn behind, he hid it well even after Wild admitted sobbing after he dropped off his daughter at the University of Wisconsin last fall.

“I was fine by the time we hit the Illinois border,” Wild recalled with a laugh.

Ari Shakked (left) and his mom Sharon Shakked (right) meet Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, and Chancellor Andrew Martin at the SWAP (Sharing With A Purpose) sale on the South 40 basketball courts. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)

WashU hosted a number of programs to support new parents including campus tours, deans’ meetings, a resource fair and a Parents as Partners event, where Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Anna Gonzalez, vice chancellor for student affairs, talked about the WashU experience and reviewed student resources. In addition, Student Affairs hosted two Reception at Risa events for families, during which Student Affairs administrators and undergraduate deans were available to answer questions on the spot.

Jessica Kalimian (left) and Robert Kalimian pose for a photo with their daughter Sophia Kalimian. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)

Robert and Jessica Kalimian, parents to Sophia Kalimian, said the whole family felt welcomed by WashU. Over the summer, the Kalimians and the university co-hosted a party for about 40 incoming first-year students in New York.

“And I’ve already seen some of them today,” said Sophia Kalimian, as her family stopped for photos at a selfie station. “There are a lot of reasons I chose WashU — the pre-med program, the Jewish community. And the campus is just the right size.”

“And beautiful,” added Robert Kalimian.

“And beautiful,” Sophia Kalimian agreed.

Jessica Kalimian beamed as her daughter smiled for a photo.

“I’m feeding off her excitement,” she said. “This could be a stressful day, but she has made this whole experience easy for us. She has been so prepared and did so much research. I know WashU will be the right place for her.”

