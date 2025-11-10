Gephardt Institute accepting applications for programs, service award honors

St. Louis Fellows have worked with more than 100 local nonprofits, addressing issues such as equity and justice, protecting democracy, the environment, poverty, immigration, health care and education. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU)

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement at Washington University in St. Louis is accepting applications for two of its major initiatives — The St. Louis Fellows Program and the St. Louis Impact Fund Transform Grant. Applications are due Dec. 5.

Open to first-year students, sophomores and juniors, the St. Louis Fellows Program places students in a full-time nonprofit or civic internship. Fellows also attend community events and engage in an experiential curriculum designed to help them better understand St. Louis’ culture, history, politics, opportunities and challenges. Fellows receive a $7,500 base stipend . Students with high financial need will also receive a $1,000 supplemental stipend.

Learn more on the St. Louis Fellows Program page.

Open to all WashU students, the Transform Grant provides up to $10,000 to support a project that advances regional priorities. Successful proposals will involve a substantial co-led project between students and one or more community partners. Learn more on the St. Louis Impact Fund webpage.

In addition, the Gephardt Institute is accepting nominations for the Gerry & Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Awards. The annual honor recognizes people in the WashU community who give their time, energy and commitment in service to the St. Louis region. Nomination are due Nov. 30. Learn more on the Ethic of Service Award webpage.