Dehdashti honored by radiological society for outstanding research 

Farrokh Dehdashti, MD, the Barry A. and Marilyn J. Siegel Professor of Radiology and senior vice chair and director of the Division of Nuclear Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis’ Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, has been recognized by the Radiological Society of North America with the 2025 Outstanding Researcher Award. The award recognizes her accomplishments in advancing the radiologic sciences throughout her career.

Dehdashti is credited with expanding the role of positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the field of oncology. She conducted some of the first human studies of novel PET diagnostic compounds (also called radiotracers) in the imaging of several types of cancer, including cervical, breast, pancreatic and prostate cancers. She is co-leader of the Oncologic Imaging Program at Siteman Cancer Center, based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, and medical director of PET imaging at the Center for Clinical Imaging at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology. Her research interests include imaging estrogen receptors and progesterone receptors in breast cancer; imaging chemokine receptors in pancreatic and head and neck cancers, such as CCR2 imaging; poly ADP-ribose polymerase imaging of solid tumors; and imaging tumor proliferation.

