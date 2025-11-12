Faculty invited to apply for leadership grants

The Bauer Leadership Center at WashU’s Olin Business School invites faculty and researchers across the university to apply for two funding opportunities that advance the study and teaching of leadership.

Leadership Research Grants (up to $10,000): Support empirical research that deepens understanding of leadership. Proposals may use any empirical method and can fund new or ongoing projects that illuminate leadership in practice. The deadline is Jan. 15.

Leadership Curriculum Initiative Grants (up to $2,500, plus renewal): In partnership with the Bauer Leaders Academy, these seed grants support innovations in coursework that cultivate purpose-driven leaders of character and capability. Faculty and instructors across all WashU schools and campuses are eligible to apply. The deadline is Nov. 30.

To learn more, visit the Bauer Leadership Center website.