THE RECORD

Faculty invited to apply for leadership grants

The Bauer Leadership Center at WashU’s Olin Business School invites faculty and researchers across the university to apply for two funding opportunities that advance the study and teaching of leadership. 

  • Leadership Research Grants (up to $10,000): Support empirical research that deepens understanding of leadership. Proposals may use any empirical method and can fund new or ongoing projects that illuminate leadership in practice. The deadline is Jan. 15. 
  • Leadership Curriculum Initiative Grants (up to $2,500, plus renewal): In partnership with the Bauer Leaders Academy, these seed grants support innovations in coursework that cultivate purpose-driven leaders of character and capability. Faculty and instructors across all WashU schools and campuses are eligible to apply. The deadline is Nov. 30. 

To learn more, visit the Bauer Leadership Center website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Faculty invited to apply for leadership grants

Reminder: apply for staff leadership program today

Gephardt Institute accepting applications for programs, service award honors

Notables

Ishida named Sam and Marilyn Fox Professor

Therapeutic food named a Best Invention of 2025

Yang honored with American Physical Society fellowship

Obituaries

Kenneth F. Kelton, professor emeritus of physics, 71

J. Claude Evans, philosopher, 79

James Ballard, former director of Engineering Communication Center, 79

Research Wire

Wang receives 2025 Google PhD fellowship

Tissue ‘tipping points’: How cells collectively switch from healthy to disease states

$3 million grant funds research on mental health challenges of Alzheimer’s 

The View From Here

11.12.25

10.27.25

10.13.25

Washington People

Joe Angeles

Michael Sherraden

Kenneth Andrews

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20