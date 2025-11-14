THE RECORD

Leahy honored for commitment to tax community

By Brittney Wheeler
Angie Leahy
Leahy

Angie L. Leahy, associate vice chancellor for finance and controller at Washington University in St. Louis, is the recipient of the prestigious National Association of College and University Business Officers (NACUBO) Tax Award.

The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to the higher education tax community and contribute to NACUBO’s advocacy efforts, educational programs and publications focusing on tax compliance and administration. 

Leahy has served on the NACUBO Tax Council for five years and contributed to the association’s advocacy efforts. She joined WashU in 2010 and has been in her current role since January 2020.

