Weingarth named to local nonprofit’s board

Lisa Weingarth, senior advisor to the chancellor and executive director of WashU’s “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” initiative, recently accepted a post on the Great Rivers Greenway Foundation board of directors.

The public agency is currently working on its Brickline Greenway, which will connect 14 St. Louis neighborhoods via more than 12 miles of greenways. The Brickline is scheduled for completion in 2030; WashU is a supporter of the project.

For more information about all the ways WashU is committed to the community, and how to join the effort, visit the In St. Louis, For St. Louis website.