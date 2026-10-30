Alcohol use held steady among cancer survivors

The drinking rate of adults who have had cancer has remained unchanged for nearly a decade, according to a new study by researchers at the WashU Brown School.

The study , published in the journal Cancer Causes & Control, analyzed nationally representative data from nearly 4 million U.S. adults collected between 2016 and 2024. Researchers examined trends in current alcohol use and compared drinking patterns among adults with and without a reported cancer history.

Eyler (left), Harris and Johnson

Kimberly Johnson led the research. Amy Eyler and Jenine Harris were co-authors. All are professors at the Brown School .

The researchers found that the percentage of adults without a history of cancer who reported drinking alcohol in the previous 30 days declined from 53.9% in 2016 to 51.5% in 2024. Among adults with a cancer history, the percentage remained relatively steady, and consistently lower, at 45.8% in both 2016 and 2024. Researchers also found lower percentages of binge drinking among adults who have had cancer.

The researchers noted that some people may reduce their alcohol use following a diagnosis or during cancer treatment, although the study could not directly determine whether individuals changed their drinking after diagnosis.

“Although alcohol use was generally less common among people with a history of cancer, many still reported drinking,” Johnson said. “Healthcare providers have an opportunity to talk with patients about alcohol use and its link to cancer risk.”