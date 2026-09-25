In Brief Cancer survivors were less likely to be physically active than adults without a cancer history, although activity increased among both groups from 2018-2024.

Physical activity can provide important benefits after a cancer diagnosis.

Researchers encourage individualized recommendations and greater support from healthcare providers and caregivers to help survivors stay active.

Adults with a history of cancer are less likely to be physically active than those without a cancer history, finds a new study from Washington University in St. Louis.

The study, “Trends in Physical Activity by Cancer History in a Nationally Representative Sample of U.S. Adults,” published in the journal AJPM Focus, analyzed data from more than 2 million U.S. adults collected from 2018-2024.

Eyler

Researchers from the Brown School and Bursky School of Public Health found that physical activity increased among both groups during the study period, but cancer survivors consistently reported lower levels of physical activity.

“Regular physical activity is important to everyone, but even more so for cancer survivors,” said Amy Eyler, a professor at the WashU Brown School and co-author of the study. “A growing body of evidence suggests that regular physical activity after a cancer diagnosis is associated with many health benefits, including reduction in cancer-related fatigue, overall quality of life, physical fitness and functioning, and improved mental health.”

Any activity is better than none

U.S. guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week for adults. But the researchers emphasize that physical activity recommendations for cancer survivors should be individualized based on their health, abilities and treatment effects.

Johnson

Kim Johnson, a professor at the Brown School and co-author of the study, said the goal should be to help survivors find activity they can safely incorporate into their lives.

“The American Cancer Society recommends regular physical activity for cancer survivors, but these recommendations are not a one-size-fits-all and are customized to each person’s health, abilities, treatment effects, symptoms and side effects,” Johnson said. “For some survivors, that may mean training for a 5K, but for others it may mean gentle movement or a short walk.”

Providers, caregivers can help

The findings point to opportunities for healthcare providers and caregivers to encourage physical activity among cancer survivors. Eyler said providers should discuss physical activity as part of cancer care and offer consistent, evidence-based guidance.

Caregivers also can provide important encouragement and support, she said.

“We know that social support is an important component of exercise initiation and sustainability, so this aspect should be emphasized for cancer survivors,” Eyler said.

Researchers said promoting physical activity remains an important opportunity to improve health and well-being among cancer survivors.

The study was led by Biruk D. Demma, who earned a masters degree in public health from the Bursky School in May 2026, with Eyler and Johnson as co-authors.