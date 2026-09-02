THE RECORD

Coonce named to new Harris-Stowe Athletic Hall of Fame

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
Coonce

Angela Coonce, chief of the WashU Police Department, will be inducted as an inaugural member of the new Harris-Stowe State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

Coonce played for the Harris-Stowe Hornets during the 1990-91 and 1991-92 seasons and served as assistant coach for the 1992-93 season. She scored a total of 1,040 points and made 281 rebounds as a Hornet point guard and shooting guard. Coonce graduated with honors with a degree in urban education in 1993.

She is being recognized for excellence and leadership on and off the basketball court at her alma mater. The induction ceremony will take place Oct. 22, followed by a homecoming celebration Oct. 24.

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