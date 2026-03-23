WashU Police’s Gentilini graduates from FBI National Academy

WashU Police Lt. Nicole Gentilini was among 253 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., March 18.

Gentilini

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

A total of 56,941 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Gentilini joined WashU Police in 2024 after a long career with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. She has a degree in criminology and expertise in community engagement, operational planning and special events logistics, investigation and technology.