Chahin, Rohatgi named Loeb Teaching Fellows

Chahin (left) and Rohatgi

Salim Chahin, MD, an associate professor of neurology, and Ram K. Rohatgi, MD, an assistant professor of pediatrics and of radiology, have been named the 2026-28 Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb Teaching Fellows at WashU Medicine.

A gift from donors Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb to advance medical education helped to establish the fellowship program. It is also supported by The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The two-year fellowship guarantees focused time to implement innovative ideas to strengthen the education of medical students and residents.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.