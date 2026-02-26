Ottley appointed to UN panel on artificial intelligence

Ottley

Alvitta Ottley, an associate professor of computer science and engineering at the WashU McKelvey School of Engineering, has been appointed to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence (AI), established within the United Nations.

Ottley is one of 40 members selected by the U.N. General Assembly from more than 2,600 global candidates after an independent review by the International Telecommunications Union, the U.N. Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies and the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Described as the first fully independent global scientific body dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap in AI and assessing its real-world economic and social impacts, the panel will provide rigorous, independent assessments to help inform global decision-making on AI — and ensure governance keeps pace with rapid technological change. Members will serve three-year terms.

Ottley’s research focuses on designing personalized and adaptive visualization systems, including information visualization, human-computer interaction, visual analytics, individual differences, personality, user modeling and adaptive interfaces.

