THE RECORD

WashU Medicine researchers receive Falk Catalyst Awards 

Millman (left) and Lee

Jin-Moo Lee, MD, PhD, the Andrew B. & Gretchen P. Jones Professor of Neurology and head of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis Department of Neurology , and Jeffrey R. Millman, PhD, a professor of medicine at WashU Medicine and of biomedical engineering, have each been selected as recipients of the prestigious Dr. Ralph and Marian Falk Medical Research Trust Catalyst Award. The award supports high-risk, high-reward research that addresses critical therapeutic challenges and can be translated into clinical practice in the near term. 

Millman will use Catalyst funding to explore the fundamental biology that drives human pancreatic cell development and function, with potential implications for treating diabetes.   

Lee’s award will support continued work with Eric Leuthardt, MD, the Shi H. Huang Professor of Neurological Surgery, to study the use of vagus nerve stimulation to reduce brain inflammation and injury after stroke. 

Read more on the Department of Medicine and Department of Neurology websites. 

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Applications open for Biggs Travel Award

Applications sought for Neuroprep Scholars program

Submissions sought for data competition

Notables

Joe receives research honor

James Baldwin Review named best special issue

Kannampallil, Wiley named medical informatics fellows 

Obituaries

Ella Johnson, senior in Arts & Sciences, 21

Donald ‘Don’ Clayton, former associate vice chancellor of Medical Public Affairs, 71

Steven L. Teitelbaum, professor of pathology and immunology, 87

Research Wire

WashU Medicine researchers receive Falk Catalyst Awards 

Model developed in Zhang lab recognized by Mozilla

Spying on speckles

The View From Here

02.02.26

01.26.26

1.14.26

Washington People

Stephanie Mazzucca-Ragan

Amjad Musleh

Joe Angeles

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20