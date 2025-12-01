Halvorsen receives gerontology leadership award

Halvorsen

Cal J. Halvorsen, an associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the Leadership Award from the Association for Gerontology Education in Social Work (AGESW).

The award, given by the AGESW board of directors after an internal nomination and review process, honors faculty members who demonstrate exceptional leadership in social work education and aging, recognizing those who advance the field, mentor colleagues and students, and foster innovation in gerontology education.

Halvorsen served on the AGESW board of directors from 2018-20 and currently mentors doctoral students in the organization’s Pre-Dissertation Fellows Program on public and community-engaged scholarship.

The AGESW praised Halvorsen for his “consistent, high-impact leadership within AGESW and the wider field — elevating our profession’s voice, strengthening our networks, and advancing education, research and policy for and with older adults.”

