THE RECORD

Halvorsen receives gerontology leadership award

Halvorsen

Cal J. Halvorsen, an associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the Leadership Award from the Association for Gerontology Education in Social Work (AGESW)

The award, given by the AGESW board of directors after an internal nomination and review process, honors faculty members who demonstrate exceptional leadership in social work education and aging, recognizing those who advance the field, mentor colleagues and students, and foster innovation in gerontology education. 

Halvorsen served on the AGESW board of directors from 2018-20 and currently mentors doctoral students in the organization’s Pre-Dissertation Fellows Program on public and community-engaged scholarship.  

The AGESW praised Halvorsen for his “consistent, high-impact leadership within AGESW and the wider field — elevating our profession’s voice, strengthening our networks, and advancing education, research and policy for and with older adults.” 

Read more on the Brown School website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Libraries opens applications for Newman travel fund, essay contest

Faculty mentoring workshop offered in January

Faculty invited to apply for leadership grants

Notables

Halvorsen receives gerontology leadership award

Bellamy installed as Shanti K. Khinduka Distinguished Professor

Lohmann installed as the George Engelmann Professor of Botany

Obituaries

Brian Van Tine, professor of medicine, 53

Kenneth F. Kelton, professor emeritus of physics, 71

J. Claude Evans, philosopher, 79

Research Wire

Global projects win seed funding

Creed to study dopamine system changes in chronic nerve pain

Wang receives 2025 Google PhD fellowship

The View From Here

11.24.25

11.12.25

10.27.25

Washington People

Amjad Musleh

Joe Angeles

Michael Sherraden

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20