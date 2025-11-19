Roberts named fellow of American Mathematical Society

Roberts

WashU Professor Rachel Roberts has been named a fellow of the American Mathematical Society (AMS).

Roberts is the Elinor Anheuser Professor of Mathematics in the Department of Mathematics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Roberts joins department AMS fellows John McCarthy, Xiang Tang and Brett Wick and Professor Emeritus Steven Krantz, highlighting the continued excellence and impact of WashU faculty across the mathematical sciences.

The list of 40 mathematicians from around the world who make up the 2026 class of AMS fellows can be found on the AMS fellows webpage.