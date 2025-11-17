Knight installed as Bank of America Professor

Andrew Knight was installed as the Bank of America Professor at Olin Business School during an Oct. 9 ceremony at Bauer Hall. Knight delivered an installation address titled “Lessons in Leadership and Collaboration.”

In his installation address, Knight discussed the ways in which his research and the lessons he has learned about leadership over the course of his career have informed his work with the Bauer Leaders Academy. (Image: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)

An expert in organizational behavior, Knight’s research uncovers ways in which people can collaborate more effectively with one another to deliver exceptional results and live meaningful work lives. His research highlights the importance of leadership, emotions and interpersonal relationships as enablers of collaborative efforts.

In addition, Knight serves as senior advisor to the chancellor for leadership at Washington University in St. Louis. Since 2024, he also has served as executive director of the George and Carol Bauer Leaders Academy, leading the university’s strategic initiative to develop students, faculty and staff as purpose-driven leaders of character and capability.

“Through these two roles, (Knight) has become our most prominent champion of WashU’s unique and extraordinary commitment to developing our students into leaders of purpose and character,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said in remarks shared at the installation ceremony.

The Bank of America Professorship honors Andrew B. Craig III. Established in 1998, it marked Craig’s retirement as chairman of NationsBank, now Bank of America. At WashU, Craig served as an emeritus trustee and on the national councils of Olin Business School and WashU Medicine. He was married to Virginia C. “Jake” Craig for 61 years. Together, they had two daughters, Andrea and Laura, and two grandsons, Whit, BSBA ’12, and Reed. Andrew Craig died in 2019; Jake Craig died in June.