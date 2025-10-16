THE RECORD

Zhang named Francis F. Ahmann Professor

By Beth Miller
Zhang at the podium
Fuzhong Zhang discusses his research during his installation as the Francis F. Ahmann Professor in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU)

Fuzhong Zhang, a renowned expert in synthetic biology, has been named the Francis F. Ahmann Professor in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. He was installed in a ceremony Sept. 30.

Zhang develops synthetic biology tools and systems to sustainably produce structurally defined chemicals and high-performance materials. Zhang also is co-director of the Synthetic Biology Manufacturing of Advanced Materials Research Center, funded by the National Science Foundation, which works to find ways to enhance innovation in manufacturing materials using synthetic biologics.

“Fuzhong Zhang is an exceptionally innovative engineer whose research is changing our bioeconomy and our world,” said Aaron F. Bobick, engineering dean and the James M. McKelvey Professor.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

