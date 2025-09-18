Sam Fox School faculty installation featured at 2025 Exhibit Columbus

“Inside Out,” an exhibition by Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts faculty Chandler Ahrens, Constance Vale and Kelley Van Dyck Murphy, is featured in the 2025 Exhibit Columbus “Yes And” exhibition in Indiana.

An installation view of “Inside Out” at “Exhibit Columbus.” (Photo: Hadley Fruits for Landmark Columbus Foundation)

The trio, who together operate the architecture practice AVV A, were selected from among 60 applicants as Exhibit Columbus’ University Design Research Fellows, along with five other teams. Their fellowship included partnering with the Columbus Area Visitors Center. Approximately 20 WashU architecture students assisted the faculty in creating the work over the summer.



Exhibit Columbus is a program of the Landmark Columbus Foundation and an exploration of community, architecture, art and design that activates the modern legacy of Columbus, Ind. It creates a two-year cycle of programming that uses the context of Columbus to convene conversations around innovative ideas and then commissions site-responsive installations.



Read more on the Sam Fox School website.