Weiss featured in New York exhibitions, concert

Monika Weiss, “Lethe II,” 2023. Resin, water, graphite powder, pencil, dry pigment on paper, 12 x 18 inches. (Image courtesy of the artist/ Silas von Morisse Gallery)

Monika Weiss, a professor of art at WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, is currently featured in a solo exhibition at the Silas von Morisse Gallery Viewing Room in New York.

“Ennoia: Recent Works on Paper,” which opened June 28 and remains on view through Sept. 12, features heavily worked, almost-three-dimensional drawings — from Weiss’ “Lethe-Medusa” series and other ongoing cycles — informed by the idea of light trapped within.

“Each drawing is born and created without interruption, as an interval of time,” Weiss said. “Embodied forms call to mind aquatic worlds and volcanic matter. I think of lava and oceans permeating everything, becoming solid, only to melt, evaporate, overflow or explode, again.”

Weiss also recently contributed to “Wish You Were Here,” the 2025 Annual Postcard Show. A fundraiser for New York’s A.I.R. Gallery, which was founded in 1972 to champion work by women and nonbinary artists, the group exhibition featured donated postcard-sized works in any medium.



Finally, on Aug. 3, Weiss and renowned jazz saxophonist and composer Charles Waters presented their first public performance at DADA, an artist-owned music and event space located in Queens, N.Y. The concert featured duet improvisations, with Weiss on piano and Waters on wind instruments, as well as solo pieces by both.