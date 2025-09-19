THE RECORD

Pollina named Vallee Foundation Scholar

Elizabeth Pollina
Pollina

Elizabeth Pollina, an assistant professor of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2025 Vallee Scholar by the Vallee Foundation, an international organization that supports the advancement of biomedical research and medical education globally. 

She is one of six early-career researchers recognized this year for their extraordinary accomplishments and future promise in conducting bold and innovative basic biomedical research. Each scholar will receive $400,000 over four years to support their research. 

Pollina’s team studies how the genome protects itself from normal wear and tear, seeking ways to safeguard vulnerable cell types from the effects of aging and degeneration. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website

