Chamessian named Rita Allen Foundation Scholar 

Alexander Chamessian, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2025 recipient of the Rita Allen Foundation Scholars Award in Pain. He is one of two early-career leaders recognized this year by the foundation for research that demonstrates the potential to uncover new pathways to understand and treat chronic pain. Scholars receive $150,000 over three years to support their research.

A physician-scientist dedicated to the study, diagnosis and treatment of neuropathic pain, Chamessian recognizes the need for new therapies that can manage chronic pain without leading to dependency or misuse.

