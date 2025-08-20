THE RECORD

Chamessian named Rita Allen Foundation Scholar 

Chamessian

Alexander Chamessian, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of anesthesiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named a 2025 recipient of the Rita Allen Foundation Scholars Award in Pain. He is one of two early-career leaders recognized this year by the foundation for research that demonstrates the potential to uncover new pathways to understand and treat chronic pain. Scholars receive $150,000 over three years to support their research. 

A physician-scientist dedicated to the study, diagnosis and treatment of neuropathic pain, Chamessian recognizes the need for new therapies that can manage chronic pain without leading to dependency or misuse.  

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU Mobile app being retired

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor to visit WashU

MetroLink stations undergo construction

Notables

Chamessian named Rita Allen Foundation Scholar 

Saintilnord, Reynolds named exceptional early-career research fellows

Kaneko named director of cardiothoracic surgery

Obituaries

William H. Webster, emeritus trustee, 101 

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Sandra Geary, pianist in Arts & Sciences, 59

Research Wire

How breast cancer drugs exploit genomic fractures in tumors

Unique fingerprints in 3D printing may foil adversaries

Yi’s research soars with Eagles Autism Foundation 

The View From Here

07.16.25

06.18.25

05.15.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20