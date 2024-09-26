THE RECORD

Pollina named Rita Allen Foundation Scholar

Elizabeth Pollina
Pollina

Elizabeth Pollina, an assistant professor of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named to the 2024 class of Rita Allen Foundation Scholars. She is one of seven early-career scientists recognized this year by the foundation for innovative approaches to important scientific questions that address global problems. The scholars each will receive up to $110,000 per year for up to five years to support their research.

Pollina’s lab is focused on understanding the biology of aging and longevity, especially across the diverse cell types of the nervous system. Her award from the Rita Allen Foundation will help her to characterize new DNA repair mechanisms in neurons that function to promote cognition across life span. 

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

East entrance to Central West End MetroLink station to temporarily close

Women’s Society accepting student proposals for funding

New event series to launch

Notables

Pollina named Rita Allen Foundation Scholar

Wencewicz wins American Chemical Society Award

Keller selected for Focus St. Louis leadership cohort

Obituaries

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Bill Smith, former associate vice chancellor, 80

Research Wire

Neurons that trigger sneezing, coughing identified in mice

Balloon mission tests quantum sensor technology

Brown School grant to address economic mobility

The View From Here

09.23.24

09.16.24

09.09.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20