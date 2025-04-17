THE RECORD

Pollina honored for innovations in neuroscience

Elizabeth Pollina
Pollina

Elizabeth Pollina, an assistant professor of developmental biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2025 MIND Prize from the Pershing Square Foundation. The MIND (Maximizing Innovation in Neuroscience Discovery) Prize funds research by early- to mid-career investigators who are making innovative and cutting-edge contributions to the understanding, prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

One of six investigators to receive the award this year, Pollina will receive $250,000 annually for three years to support her research. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

