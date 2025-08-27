Di Paola recognized as outstanding mentor in hematology

Di Paola

Jorge A. Di Paola, MD, a professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been honored by the American Society of Hematology with the 2025 Mentor Award in Basic Science. The award is given annually to two outstanding mentors in the field of hematology who have significantly impacted their mentees’ careers and, as a result, made significant advances in hematology research and patient care.

Di Paola — recognized globally for his expertise in pediatric blood disorders — is being honored as a thoughtful and caring mentor who is dedicated to his mentees’ well-being. Described as approachable, available and humble, he is also well-known for being open about his struggles in pursing personal and professional balance, creating a safe space for mentees to address their own struggles.

