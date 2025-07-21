THE RECORD

Rank was finalist for three book awards

By Neil Schoenherr
Mark Rank (Photo by Whitney Curtis)
Rank

Mark R. Rank, the Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare in the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, was named a finalist for three major independent publisher book awards for his recent book, “The Random Factor:  How Chance and Luck Profoundly Shape Our Lives and the World Around Us,” published by the University of California Press.  

The awards are the Eric Hoffer Book Award, the Next Generation Indie Book Award and the 19th annual National Indie Excellence Award. 

In addition, “The Random Factor” is currently being developed into a television documentary series with worldwide distribution.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Big ideas, real impact: WashU research in action

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

WashU PD active shooter drill July 9

Notables

Rank was finalist for three book awards

Apte honored for contributions to vision science

Four physician-scientists named Dean’s Scholars 

Obituaries

Sandra Geary, pianist in Arts & Sciences, 59

Arthur L. Prensky, professor emeritus of neurology, 94

Frank A. Podosek, planetary scientist, 83

Research Wire

Key component to cell division unveiled in 3D 

WashU molecular biologists identify multifunctional virus-sensing protein 

Ornitz receives NIH grant to study lung development 

The View From Here

07.16.25

06.18.25

05.15.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20