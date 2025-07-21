Rank was finalist for three book awards

Rank

Mark R. Rank, the Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare in the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, was named a finalist for three major independent publisher book awards for his recent book, “The Random Factor: How Chance and Luck Profoundly Shape Our Lives and the World Around Us,” published by the University of California Press.

The awards are the Eric Hoffer Book Award, the Next Generation Indie Book Award and the 19th annual National Indie Excellence Award.

In addition, “The Random Factor” is currently being developed into a television documentary series with worldwide distribution.