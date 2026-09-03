Barmash elected president of National Association of Professors of Hebrew

Pamela Barmash, a professor of Hebrew Bible and Biblical Hebrew and interim chair of Jewish, Islamic, and Middle Eastern Studies in WashU Arts & Sciences, has been elected president of the National Association of Professors of Hebrew (NAPH).

Barmash

Barmash has published widely on biblical and ancient Near Eastern law and on history and memory. She is the author of “The Laws of Hammurabi: At the Confluence of Royal and Scribal Traditions” (2020) and “Homicide in the Biblical World” (2005). She is editor or co-editor of “Modern Responsa: An Anthology of Jewish Ethical and Ritual Decisions” (2024) and “In the Shadow of Empire: Israel and Judah in the Long Sixth Century BCE” (2021), among others. Current projects include a volume on Jerusalem in the religious imagination of the Bible and a commentary on Exodus for the series Old Testament Library.

Founded in 1950, the NAPH is the world’s leading organization dedicated to advancing the scholarly study and academic teaching of Hebrew language, literature and culture across all periods. It also publishes an internationally recognized scholarly journal. Read more on the association’s website.