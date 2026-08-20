University members selected for Focus St. Louis leadership cohort

Pictured are (clockwise from top left) Stephanie Alarcon, Chloe Colbert, Leah Owczarczak and Marissa Wirth.

Four members of the WashU community have been selected among 30 early-career professionals for Focus St. Louis’ fall 2026 Emerging Leaders cohort.

They are:

Stephanie Alarcon, assistant director of data and evaluation at WashU’s “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” initiative;

Chloe Colbert, international student advisor in the Office for International Students and Scholars;

Leah Owczarczak, coordinator of executive services in the Office of the Chancellor; and

Marissa Wirth, office manager and executive assistant to the vice chancellor in the Office of the Chancellor.

Members of the four-month Emerging Leaders program will have the opportunity to strengthen leadership skills, build connections and explore issues affecting the St. Louis region. Focus St. Louis offers the program each fall and spring to professionals looking to advance in their careers and make a positive impact in the community.