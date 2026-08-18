Kannampallil named editor-in-chief of premier informatics journal

Kannampallil

Thomas Kannampallil, a professor of anesthesiology and a faculty member at the Institute for Informatics, Data Science & Biostatistics (I2DB) at WashU Medicine, has been named the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, effective Jan. 1, 2027. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the American Medical Informatics Association, the premier journal bridges disciplines to advance informatics research across artificial intelligence, clinical care and public health.

A renowned expert in artificial intelligence (AI)-based clinical decision support and patient safety, Kannampallil also serves as WashU Medicine’s chief data scientist and assistant dean for data science. In these roles, he connects academic research with patient care, studying how new AI tools are designed and used by doctors and nurses to treat patients.

An accomplished scholar, Kannampallil has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications. He has extensive experience in the design, implementation and evaluation of novel AI-based technology designed to improve healthcare. He uses computer science and clinical informatics tools to implement applications that help doctors make informed decisions about patient care. His research uses digital medical records to study how patients react to treatments in real-world clinic settings.

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.