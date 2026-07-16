New tool to help research fibrosis, cancer

Engineering doctoral student Jae Park has developed a unique dynamic platform with electricity-conducting biomaterials in which stiffness can be modulated. The platform can help researchers study the effect of stiff environments on cells, which play a role in fibrosis and some cancers. (Photo courtesy of Jae Park)

Because living systems are dynamic, biomaterials should be dynamic in their mechanics, such as stiffness, as well. The bioelectronic conducting material PEDOT:PSS is often used in electronics and biomedical applications. The material is capable of changing stiffness in response to applied voltage, but that hasn’t yet been rigorously studied — until now.

Jae Park, a doctoral student in the lab of Alexandra Rutz, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at WashU McKelvey Engineering, has developed a unique dynamic platform with electricity-conducting biomaterials in which stiffness can be modulated by applying voltage. Such a platform can help researchers learn more about the potential to use conducting polymers to study mechanobiology and to study the effect of stiff environments on cells, which play a role in fibrosis and some types of cancer.

Results of the research were published June 1 in Advanced Functional Materials.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.