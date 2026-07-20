THE RECORD

McCarthy earns NSF award

McCarthy

John McCarthy, the Spencer T. Olin Professor of Mathematics in WashU Arts & Sciences, has won a $300,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to develop mathematical models to help understand biological systems.

The project will look at rigidity in complex geometric structures, along with developing models to help scientists tackle complex systems. In physics, complex geometry can be used to describe “rolled-up” extra dimensions hypothesized in string theory.

Complex geometry also has applications in control theory, which helps in creating systems such as automatic pilot, which correct course, but don’t overcorrect.

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